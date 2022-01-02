Three years ago Nate Barnes headed south to Gatlinburg, Tenn. for a vacation. A Palisades Nuclear Power Plant employee by day and part-time musician on the weekends, he decided to stop along the way to visit award-winning country music songwriter Rob Hatch, who a friend at the power plant suggested he visit.
That chance meeting changed Barnes’ life. Fast forward to 2021, and the up-and-coming country music performer’s debut EP, “You Ain’t Pretty” can be heard on country music stations throughout the country, and has been edging Top 40 in the country music charts, according to Natalie A. Kilgore, vice president of publicity and integrated marketing for Quartz Hill Records. The EP’s music video has been viewed 1.2 million times, and he’s been featured in American Songwriter, People and Rolling Stones Magazine.
With the success of his first EP, Barnes has finished recording his debut, full-length album due to be released in 2022.
“It sounds unreal,” he said. “Almost bizarre.”
Resting up in Kalamazoo earlier this month after a tour that included a stop in Salt Lake City, Barnes reflected on his new career.
“It was such perfect timing,” he mused about his side trip to Nashville three years ago. He not only got to talk with Hatch, whose work he admired, he also got to meet Jason Sellers, another award-winning country music songwriter, who earned Songwriter of the Year by the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC) for two No. 1 songs, “I Don’t Dance,” by Lee Brice” and “Goodnight Kiss” by Randy Houser.
“Randomly, Jason showed up,” Barnes recalled. “Me and him just hit it off.” After he and Sellers exchanged a few musical lyrics and riffs, Sellers asked Barnes whether he sang on a regular basis and asked him if he had a guitar with him. “I told him it was in my truck,” Barnes said. “He got real serious and said, ‘go get your guitar.’ After I played a few songs, he looked at me and said, ‘I need to introduce you to some people.’”
Those people were country music industry veterans Benny Brown and Paul Brown, who along with Sellers, were starting a new record label, Quartz Hill Records.
“Benny Brown said, ‘I want to sign you to Quartz.’”
Barnes couldn’t believe it.
“I had a week-and-a-half to decide,” he said. “I loved working at Palisades. They are some of the smartest, toughest people I know.” Barnes also enjoyed living in South Haven with family and friends, and playing weekend gigs, locally, wherever he could.
But he loved making music even more.
“Music was something that always called me,” said Barnes, who graduated from South Haven High School in 2007.
He remembered as a youngster singing with members of his family after Sunday dinners. His grandmother would play hymns or blues on the family’s piano, while his grandfather, Willie Barnes, would tell the grandkids about growing up in Tupelo, Miss.
“My granddaddy was the most loving man I’ve ever met and also one of the best storytellers. He knew so much about music even though he never played,” Barnes said. “And the way he crafted his life stories – the life he breathed into them – I always knew that I wanted to tell stories like him. My drive to perform really came out of his storytelling.”
In school, Barnes, who is the son of Pamela Barnes Taylor and Mike Mielke, and step-son of Lonzey Taylor, played a variety of sports before settling on soccer in high school. He also played percussion in band.
“I loved marching band,” he said. But other than that, Barnes didn’t consider himself a very popular student.
“I would be more like the kid who loved to go into the band room during lunch and play the piano,” he said.
Yet, when he wasn’t in class or playing sports, he was always thinking about music.
“In fourth grade I started a punk rock band,” he recalled. “I don’t remember the name of the band, it was probably a terrible name.”
As he got older, he performed wherever he could in South Haven. He also experimented with different types of music.
“I played anywhere they would let me ... the Blueberry Festival, Harborfest, Black River Tavern, Foundry Hall ... Heck I remember playing for a beauty pageant tour.”
But in his early 20s, Dennis Hartmann, owner of True Blue Farms, where Barnes had worked for a time, reintroduced him to country music.
“I was at a time where I was lost,” Barnes said.
At first, he wasn’t interested in country music artists or their lyrics.
“I stayed away from country,” he said. “The lyrics talk the truth and I was hiding from the truth.”
But the more he listened and talked with Hartmann, the more he began to change his tune.
“I think I really ‘heard’ country music for the first time,” Barnes said. “Country music teaches you about life – about how to live, about how to be and about how to treat people. It made me feel things that I didn’t want to feel and that shifted my whole deal. It changed how I lived, how I thought and my whole perspective on life.”
His hit EP, “You Ain’t Pretty,” reflects Barnes’ sentiments about country music.
“We wrote that song when the Pandemic hit,” he said. “With everybody cooped up everyone, turning more to social media. It (social media) is like people telling you if you don’t look a certain way you don’t count. We were so sick and tired of that. It’s who you are on the inside that matters.”
The music video opens with a woman returning home from her job, and as she shifts gears to home life, her husband catches her looking in the mirror and thinking she’s not pretty. Noticing her sadness, the husband goes on to help prepare dinner for them, and while decorating the patio with lights, thinks to himself:
”I ain’t ever seen you looking any less than a 10
Every time it’s like an angel walked in
Stealing my heart, again and again, baby
I’ve seen your hair up girl, and I’ve seen it fall
Makeup on, and makeup off
Inside out, I’ve seen it all, believe me
But I ain’t ever seen you girl
When you ain’t pretty.”
“People are responding to the song,” Barnes said. “I’ve had so many people tell me how it’s helped them. I’ve had dark times when I felt I wasn’t good enough.”
One of those times occurred shortly after he moved to Nashville to pursue a music career in earnest “I lived out of a hotel for a year,” he said.
He hopes his newfound success will continue to blossom, and thanks his family, friends and co-workers from Palisades who helped him pursue his music dreams.
“I’ve felt so fortunate growing up in South Haven,” he said. “I was surrounded by people who always encouraged me.”