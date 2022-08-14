Frozen concoctions will take center stage during the Ward 1 Community Action Committee’s annual get-together at Elkenburg Park.
The Community Ice Cream Social will take place from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28 at the park, corner of Elkenburg and Kalamazoo streets, South Haven.
The social marks the first time in two years that the committee has hosted a get-together.
“People may remember that the Ward 1 Community Action Committee has sponsored community picnics in the past.,” said Beverly Brown, secretary and picnic chairperson. “But because of the pandemic we had to cancel two picnics. We want to get together again but also to be as safe as possible. Therefore, we are planning to serve ice cream, cookies, and water rather than ask everyone to bring a dish to pass. We feel this will be safer.”
A number of churches and civic groups have come together to make the ice cream social a free event, according to Brown.
“Everyone from around the Elkenburg Park neighborhood, Ward 1, and other parts of the city are invited,” she said. “The purpose is to gather with old friends and new ones after several years of restrictions from COVID-19. We want to celebrate the wonderful city we live in, give families a chance to have fun outdoors, build relationships, have a cool treat, enjoy some good music and relax in our beautiful park.”
The Ward I Community Action Community was formed more than a decade ago to address concerns in the ward, which is one of three Wards within the city, and located primarily on South Haven’s southside. The group has worked to achieve more employment opportunities for youth, established a scholarship program, and promotes beautification efforts and unity within the city.