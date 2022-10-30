Some employees are irreplaceable.
That’s how Andrew Sowles, administrator for South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Community, feels about longtime Housekeeping and Laundry Staff Supervisor Althea Muff.
“She has been here for 52 years,” Sowles said.
To mark the occasion of Muff’s 52nd work anniversary, the nursing home staff and administrators honored Muff and her family members, Friday, Oct. 21 with a luncheon and a proclamation from South Haven Mayor Scott Smith.
“We asked her if she wanted a bouquet of flowers, and she said she didn’t do flowers,” Sowles said, regarding Muff, who really didn’t want accolades for her half-century of employment at the nursing home.
To Muff, her job involves serving the home’s residents.
“I’ve thought about retiring at times,” Muff said. “And then I’d look at the residents and think, ‘not just yet.’”
Not only is Muff the longest-serving employee of South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation, she’s also the longest active employee within the nursing home’s parent company, Atrium Centers Inc., which employs 4,500 employees nationwide.
“She has the longest longevity in the history of Atrium, Sowles said.
Her long service at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation has long been appreciated, according to Sowles.
“She’s been with this nursing home facility the longest,” Sowles said. “Her value to this home is unprecedented. She’s always on point with her employees, her budget and everything that she is in charge of. Her department covers a lot of what we do on a daily basis. She’s very attentive and driven.”
Muff first began as an employee at what was then called Restwood Inn on Oct. 21, 1970. She was first employed as a nurse’s aide and later as a certified nursing assistant for 30 years before being asked to become the housekeeping and laundry supervisor where she manages 8 employees.
During those years, the home has undergone administrative and ownership changes several times, but through it all, Muff has remained loyal to her job, especially helping the residents.
“It’s about the residents,” she said. When asked about the challenges of ownership and administrative changes, she shrugged, saying, “I just do my job. You go with the flow.”
While going with the flow of her job all these years, Muff and her husband Larry, raised a daughter and now look after 7 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with another one expected to be born soon.
Although she was honored Friday for 52 years of service, Muff said she’s not quite ready for retirement, but added it will soon be coming.
“I’m not retiring just yet, but, it’s time,” she said. “I think it’s time to take a step back.”