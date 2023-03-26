After several delays that lasted for more than a year, South Haven City Council members have put their stamp of approval on several revisions to the city’s food truck ordinance.
Council members voted unanimously, Monday, with the absence of Mayor Scott Smith and Council member Joe Reeser, to adopt several amendments that among other things would expand the hours of operation and months that food trucks can conduct business in the city limits.
However, as some such as Trevor Brooks, owner of the Kitchen Tribes, 556 Phoenix St., had hoped, neither food trucks nor food truck parks will be allowed to operate in the downtown area, also known as the Central Business District.
Instead, individual food truck operators – not food truck parks – will only be allowed to operate on private property within other business districts of the city as well as industrial sites where workers don’t always have immediate access to food prepared by private vendors.
Brooks unveiled plans earlier this year to set up four to five permanent food trucks on the parking lot of the former Dairy Queen restaurant that he purchased in the spring of 2022. Brooks said in a previous interview he thinks he can achieve his goal of having an indoor/outdoor food truck court because he owns the restaurant building, parking lot, and also has a restaurant food license.
Shortly after purchasing the Dairy Queen site, Brooks renamed it Kitchen Tribes. Inside the eatery, the staff cooks and serves a variety of chicken, burger and Asian foods from several different vendors, such as Mr. Beast Burger, Wow Bao Asian foods and Strips & Wings, along with a variety of frozen treats, similar to the menu that was offered through Dairy Queen.
Although food truck parks won’t be allowed downtown, Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham stated in an email this past Tuesday the city is still trying to work with Brooks and his plans.
“Mr. Brooks is working with the Planning Department on an alternative plan for the property,” Graham said.
When asked this past Wednesday what his plans are for the former Dairy Queen property, Brooks said, “My new plan is to turn the parking lot into an extremely large outdoor patio with auxiliary kitchens on it to support the traffic. This idea all fits into the existing zoning ordinance so it should pass without any resistance. Ultimately my goal is to introduce more food diversity into the food culture here in South Haven and the hundreds of residents I have talked to this winter are all excited about it just as much as they were about a food truck park.”
Other ordinance revisions
The revisions to the food truck ordinance would also establish permit fees for operators and limit the number of food truck operators each year to 10, on a first-come basis, according to City Manager Kate Hosier. According to the ordinance revisions, an annual mobile food vendor permit fee will cost $500 for business and industrial private locations.
Council member Letitia Wilkins asked, Monday, whether permits could be issued on a priority basis to South Haven area vendors, however, as Hosier pointed out, the ordinance revisions do not discriminate on where food truck operators can come from.
“We cannot disallow people (based on whether they’re from South Haven or not),” Hosier said. “If they’re the first ones to apply we have to allow that.”
However, Hosier said, the council has the discretion to increase the number of permits allowed within a given year if it chooses to do so.
In addition, food trucks will also be allowed, under special circumstances, in residential areas up to two times a year in conjunction with a private event, such as a graduation or birthday party. Private event permits would be $50 per event.
Events that led to ordinance revisions
South Haven has had a food truck ordinance in place for a number of years. The ordinance basically allowed food trucks to operate on private property in mainly the city’s business district along Business Loop I-196 from April 1 through Oct, 31.
However, in September of 2021, when South Haven resident Monique Crowley discovered she could not operate a food truck in her neighborhood, she and her husband, Rico, appealed to city officials to revise the city’s food truck ordinance.
Discussion ensued by the city planning commission, due to the growing popularity of food trucks and food truck parks in various Michigan municipalities. Planners and city council members both discussed the possibility of allowing food trucks to locate in public parks and beaches in the city’s Maritime District. They also discussed whether to allow food trucks or courts, downtown. Yet, when a number of brick-and-mortar downtown restaurant business owners objected to food trucks in the central business district, and private food operations owners in the Maritime District opposed the set up of food trucks in public parks and beaches, the city council backed off and decided to only allow the mobile food operators on private parcels in business and industrial-zoned areas. The provision to allow food trucks in residential areas on a limited basis and only for private home gatherings was also made part of the ordinance revisions, along with the establishment of permit fees.