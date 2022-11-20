Golf cart hitches that provide extra space for coolers and passengers may be more trendy these days, but South Haven City officials are wary of allowing them on city streets.
Council members will be determining over the next several months whether to allow golf cart operators to hitch trailers to their carts.
“We were made aware by police there is now a golf cart hitch for additional seating and coolers,” City Manager Kate Hosier told council members earlier this month at their Nov. 7 meeting. “There’s nothing that prohibits this, but knowing a potential change, we wanted to put this before council to prevent these hitches.”
Council members concurred.
“I have a real problem with hitch extensions,” council member Joe Reeser said. “Anytime you pull anything, making turns is a whole different thing. I would be very concerned with golf carts pulling them around.”
Council member Jeff Arnold agreed, expressing concerns about golf cart operators trying to back their hitch extensions into parking spaces, downtown or elsewhere within the city.
City council members in 2016 agreed to allow golf carts to operate within the city limits. Over the years, though, the golf cart ordinance has been revised to require golf carts to be equipped with seat belts, mirrors, brakes, lights and turn signals. The revisions to the ordinance, passed in 2020, also stipulate that golf cart owners insure their vehicles, register them with the South Haven Police Department, obtain city-issued vehicle plates and limit the number of people in carts to the numbers of seats contained in each vehicle.
Not allowing golf cart hitches will most likely result in the latest revisions to the golf cart ordinance, along with a request by golf cart owners in the city to change the time of the year when people can legally drive carts on city streets.
“City staff have received a number of requests to extend the hours of operation as well as the dates of operation for golf carts,” Hosier told council members at their meeting earlier this month.
Eleven golf cart owners this past summer submitted a petition to city staff requesting the extended dates and hours of operation.
But, according to the state statute regulating golf carts, the vehicles can only be driven between a half hour after sunrise and half hour before sunset.
“The hours of operation are set by state statute, so cannot be expanded by the City Council,” Hosier said. However, the city could change the season for allowing golf carts to be driven on city streets. Currently, the city ordinance only allows golf carts to be driven from April 15 to Oct. 15. Petitioners hope the city will change the dates from April 1 through Oct. 30.
“Since we have such unpredictable weather, it is not reasonable to hold steadfast to April 15 through Oct. 15,” petitioners wrote, indicating that at times, spring-like weather arrives sooner than April 15 and warmer weather lasts beyond Oct. 15.
Council members seemed to favor the idea, with some even suggesting that golf carts be able to operate year-round.
“I would be in favor of them year-round,” council member Steve Schlack said, indicating he uses golf carts at his marina business, periodically, to haul items, which at times, involves using city streets, nearby.
Council member George Sleeper however, was reluctant to allow golf carts, year-round.
“I’d rather do a gradual expansion rather than year-round,” he said.
Other council members questioned if extending the golf cart operation season would tax the police department in terms of enforcing ordinance restrictions.
In response, Hosier said the possibility of extending the golf cart season had been discussed with the police department.
“I don’t think it would be too much of a burden on police,” she said. “We’re seeing different traffic volumes those times of year,” she added, referring to the heavy influx of tourists to South Haven during the summer months, rather than the shoulder seasons of spring and fall.