It’s official. Golf cart operators can now drive their carts on South Haven city streets from March 15-Nov. 15.
The decision was made by South Haven City Council members in December to extend the season following input from a group of golf cart operators who petitioned city officials in October to consider doing so.
The season was originally set from April 15-Oct. 15. In November city council members discussed possibly allowing golf carts to operate year-round on city streets. However, when City Manager Kate Hosier talked with City Police Chief Natalie Thompson, the chief wasn’t on board with the idea.
“Chief Thompson recommended that the golf carts should not be allowed to operate year round due to the slickness of winter and fall roads,” Hosier told council members Dec. 5 when the amendment was first introduced. “There are significant concerns with safety as low-speed accidents between cars can cause serious injuries to passengers.”
The extended season for golf carts is part of two updates council members approved Dec. 19 to the existing golf cart ordinance. The other amendment prohibits golf cart operators from using tow trailers or passenger carts.
In the past year, golf cart tow hitches have become more popular among golf cart owners. However, the trend has caused concern from city officials who think hitches with trailers could lead to safety issues not only for golf cart operators but other motorists when golf cart operators try to back trailers into parking spaces.