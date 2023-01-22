Thanks to a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and donations gathered by a South Haven non-profit group, an automated outdoor gas-fired fireplace will be installed later this year in a popular downtown park.
South Haven City Council members voted unanimously, Monday, to approve installation of a $105,000 outdoor fireplace and gathering area for winter events in Dyckman Park on Phoenix Street.
The funding for the wintertime gathering space comes courtesy of a fundraising effort initiated in the fall of 2022 by SHOUT for South Haven, a non-profit group dedicated to cultural and beautification efforts in South Haven.
SHOUT first approached city officials several years ago with the idea of installing a gas-fired outdoor fireplace in the park for people who participate in cold-weather events and activities, such as skating at the ice rink, and fall and winter festivals.
The idea was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but reignited earlier this year when city officials informed SHOUT they could become eligible for a matching grant, up to $40,000 from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s Public Space – Community Places program.
SHOUT raised the matching amount, while contributing $25,000 from its own members to come up with a total of $115,000 toward the project, according to Bob Copping, who attended the city council meeting Monday to formally ask city officials to accept the monetary donations for the outdoor fireplace.
“Support for the fireplace has been overwhelming,” Copping said. “More than 100 people contributed toward the $40,000 matching grant.”
Mayor Scott Smith acknowledged SHOUT’s efforts to provide a permanent warming area in Dyckman Park during cold weather events.
“We’ve contemplated fire features in that park space before, but not quite as nice as this,” Smith said. “It’s an example of community collaboration. We’re so fortunate in this community to have such organizations as SHOUT, Rotary and Kiwanis, you name them, coming together and helping the community.”
The natural gas-fired fireplace will be surrounded by benches where people can gather and warm themselves, according to Copping. “No trees will be removed and landscaping will blend with current landscaping,” he said.
Earlier this month, in recommending approval of the fireplace donation funding, South Haven Downtown Development Authority agreed to allocate up to $8,000 annually for maintenance of the outdoor fireplace. Parks Commission members also voted earlier this month in favor of the outdoor fireplace at Dyckman Park.