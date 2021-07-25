In the mid-1990s, voters here approved a millage proposal to address narcotics-related crimes occurring in and around the City of South Haven.
Law enforcement officials hope city voters will once again approve the ballot issue for at least five more years.
Registered city voters will get a chance to say yes or no on the ballot proposal in November.
Council members voted unanimously Monday to put the narcotics millage issue on the Nov. 2 ballot.
The ballot will ask voters if they would like to renew 0.6612 mills to pay for efforts to control narcotics use and sales in and around the city, plus an additional 0.0388 mills for a total of 7 mills for five years.
The proposal includes the increase of .0388 mills to reset the millage amount to 0.7 mills, a figure that was established in 2007 when city voters approved an amendment to cap the narcotics millage at no more than 0.7 mills, according to City Manager Kate Hosier
“That proposed amendment was approved by the voters in 2007 for a period of 5 years,” Hosier said.
However, since that time, due to Michigan’s Headlee Rollback law, the narcotics millage proposal was rolled back twice, first in 2011 and then in 2016.
Funds from the millage are used to fund two police officers that are assigned to narcotics investigation teams as well as a portion of the K-9 costs to deter drug activity in the city, according to Hosier.
If approved, the millage would generate $280,000 annually in 2022, the first year the millage would take effect. If voters OK the millage, the owner of a home with a value of $300,000, would pay $210 annually in taxes, while the owner of a home valued at $250,000 would pay $175 annually. Right now, the owner of a $300,000 home is paying $198 for the narcotics millage, while the owner of a $250,000 home is paying $165 a year.