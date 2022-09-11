South Haven city officials hope Michigan Department of Transportation will conduct a traffic study at the intersection of Blue Star Highway and Phoenix Street, where more than 100 crashes have occurred over the past 10 years.
“Staff has received numerous feedback from individuals requesting that the City of South Haven reach out to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) regarding safety concerns at the intersection of Phoenix and Blue Star,” Department of Public Safety Director Bill Hunter told City Council members this past Monday. “The problems communicated are the dangers of the intersection when turning left and the speed along the Phoenix corridor.”
Since 2012, 121 crashes have occurred at the intersection, according to Hunter. “There have been 31 crashes in the last 10 years resulting from left turns at the intersection,” he said.
Other crashes have resulted from vehicles being rear-ended (28), lane changes or sideswipes (18) and motorists running a red light or failing to yield at a red light (17), along with collisions that occur when motorists lose control of their vehicle due to inclement weather conditions or other situations (12) and vehicles hitting pedestrians (4).
Fortunately the collisions haven’t resulted in fatalities, Hunter went on to say.
“Of the 121 crashes, 93.6 percent resulted in zero injuries, with zero fatalities.”
Yet, motorists remain concerned, especially when it comes to the left-turn crashes.
“Some suggestions to improve the safety of the intersection would be to install a new signal to include a dedicated light for left turns. The other suggestion to alleviate the excessive speed along the corridor from Broadway to 73rd Street is to request that MDOT conduct a speed study,” Hunter said.
MDOT takes the lead in making any traffic changes at the intersection because it is part of the Interstate 196 Business Loop.
“They own the lights, the whole intersection,” Hunter said. “We don’t have a horse in this race so to speak. But we have citizens who use the intersection.”
Whether MDOT will conduct a traffic study remains to be seen at this point, Hunter cautioned. It will also need to be determined whether the city or MDOT will fund the study. The first step is for the City of South Haven to make a formal request that they do so.
“This is to make it official and proceed,” Hunter told council members, who voted unanimously to forward a request to MDOT.