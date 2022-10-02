The idea to create a “Social District” in downtown South Haven stalled nearly two years ago due to differing viewpoints, but with a growing number of neighboring municipalities setting up social districts, city officials are once again seeking public input on whether to follow suit.
South Haven city officials sent a letter earlier this month to residential and commercial property owners within 300 feet of the proposed district, downtown, to seek their opinions.
People in those affected areas, and other citizens are welcome to attend two meetings scheduled in October to express their views. The first opportunity will take place at the Downtown Development Authority meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5 at city hall, 539 Phoenix St., where people can speak during public comment or submit written comments. The second meeting will take place at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 when the Planning Commission meets. Based on feedback, the city council will then decide whether to create a district.
“The City of South Haven has continued to explore the creation of a Social District in downtown South Haven and have been patient to try to learn from other communities that have gone through this process,” said Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham.
Social Districts are designated sections of downtown areas in Michigan that allow restaurants to sell beer to customers in a special container. Customers can then can consume the beverage outside while walking along city-owned sidewalks or open spaces within the Social District common area.
South Haven city officials propose to create a Social District in the westernmost portion of downtown bordered by Center Street, Williams Street, Kalamazoo Street and Huron Street. That area contains 16 restaurants, bars, wineries and breweries.
If the district were approved, it is proposed that it would operate from noon-8 p.m., daily from Oct. 1-May 15, beginning in fall 2023, subject to review afterwards by the City Council. Businesses within the district that do not wish to have customers bring their alcoholic beverages in their store are allowed to do so by displaying signs indicating as such. The social district would be monitored by the South Haven Police Department as part of their regularly scheduled patrol shifts. Trash receptacles would also be placed in the area and emptied as needed by the Department of Public Works.
Social Districts in Michigan came about in July of 2020 when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill allowing municipalities to create them.
Since that time, a number of municipalities throughout Southwestern Michigan have set up Social Districts including Allegan, Douglas, Fennville, Saugatuck, Wayland, Otsego, Bridgman, Buchanan, Niles, St. Joseph, Lawton, Kalamazoo and Vicksburg.
South Haven’s Downtown Development Authority in January of 2021 sought input from downtown business owners on whether they favored the idea for a Social District, but received mixed response at the time.
“There are so many pros and cons,” DDA Director Sue Brock stated in January of 2021 after receiving feedback from business owners. “What do you do about enforcement? Who’s going to pick up the extra trash? Who’s going to provide extra enforcement?”
Over the past year, Graham said city staff has been discussing those issues with other municipalities that have established social districts.
“We’ve spoken to several other communities that have gone through this process and they did not report increases in crime, garbage, etc.,” he said.