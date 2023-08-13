Joe Wilkins (center), pastor of Resurrection Life Ministries in South Haven is shown during a ceremony where he was named bishop of the Church of God in Christ’s Holiness-Pentecostal Christian denomination’s Nova Scotia Jurisdiction. In honor of his new role he was awarded a certificate from Joe Reeser, (left), South Haven city council member. Wilkins’ wife, Letitia, also a city council member, is shown to the right.