The pastor of a local Church of God in Christ congregation in South Haven has become the bishop of one of the denomination’s international jurisdictions.
Pastor Joe Wilkins of Resurrection Life Ministries celebrated his new role as Bishop of the Holiness-Pentecostal Christian denomination’s Nova Scotia Jurisdiction during a ceremony, July 31.
The Church of God in Christ (COGIC) is a Holiness-Pentecostal Christian denomination, with a predominantly African- American membership. The denomination reports having more than 12,000 churches and over 6.5 million members in the United States.
Internationally, COGIC can be found in more than 100 nations. Its worldwide membership is estimated to be between six and eight million, composing more than 25,000 congregations throughout the world, according to “Religions of the World Second Edition: A Comprehensive Encyclopedia of Beliefs and Practices.”