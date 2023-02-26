A waterfront concert featuring Handel’s “Water Music Suite,” along with a chamber pianist and guitar quartet will be featured as part of this summer’s South Haven Performance Series.
The series opens June 30 at the Michigan Maritime Museum’s waterfront campus and will highlight the Chicago-based Alice Millar Brass performing Handel’s “Water Music Suite” in celebration of the 306th anniversary of the first performance of the piece in 1717 in London. The brass ensemble will also play other water-themed music from various eras and genres as part of the 90-minute program, according to Nancy Tuit, spokesperson for the nonprofit Performance Series.
“The event coincides with the museum’s emphasis on ‘Working Waterfronts,’” she said referring to the museum’s location at 260 Dyckman Ave., overlooking South Haven’s harbor. “This year the museum is highlighting ways in which people interact with waterfront for water-dependent activity, commerce and enjoyment.”
The outdoor concert will be performed at 7 p.m. at the museum’s new Heritage Center museum, but will take place inside the Heritage Center in case of rain. Ticket information for the concert will be forthcoming.
The Performance Series’ next concert will be Friday, July 28, featuring pianist May Phang, music professor of piano at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. Over the years, Phang has performed throughout America and overseas, including the Tianjin Conservatory Concert Hall in China, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, The Kennedy Center for the Arts in Washington, D.C., the Singapore Festival of Arts, the Montreal International Piano Festival and the Festival de Musica de Camara de Aguascalientes in Mexico. Her concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, corner of Michigan and Center streets in South Haven. Tickets will be $15 at the door. Students will be admitted free of charge.
The final portion of the Performance Series summer programs will take place Aug. 25 with a concert by the Grand Rapids Guitar Quartet.
The quartet is comprised of four award-winning guitarists who currently make their homes in the West Michigan area: Andrew Bergeron, David Martin, Brian Morris and Kyle Thompson, according to Tuit. For the past 14 years they have performed at colleges, universities, art centers, chamber music series and community concert series. The quartet will present a program featuring a variety of transcriptions of masterworks, Latin music and original compositions, along with entertaining, informative and humorous explanations about the music. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Tickets are $15 at the door. Students will be admitted free of charge.
Formed in 2010, the nonprofit South Haven Performance Series receives support from the South Haven Community Foundation, corporate sponsors and individual donors to bring musicians each summer to South Haven to perform. The Series also offers a free holiday concert in December as a thank you to the community for its support. The holiday concert performers will be announced later this year.