South Haven Planning Commission members are beginning to show receptiveness toward allowing food truck vendors to operate year-round in certain sections of the city.
The issue came up four months ago when a local resident, Monique Crowley and her husband, Rico, tried to set up a food truck operation, Fruit Street Kitchen, in their southside neighborhood, only to be told they couldn’t due to a 1998 city ordinance that forbids vendors from setting up mobile vending businesses in residential neighborhood. The ordinance only allows food trucks to operate during summer months and only in certain privately owned business locations.
“This is an outdated ordinance that needs to be amended to accommodate for the tax-paying residents that are here all year long,” Crowley told city officials at the time. “Many small business owners and community members benefit from concession sales. Many profitable companies started out as vendors.”
Thanks to her concerns, as well as ones expressed by other residents in November, the Planning Commission told residents they would look into whether to revise the city ordinance and asked city staff to examine how other towns are dealing with the growing popularity of food trucks.
After two months of studying the issue, it appears planners think food truck vendors should be allowed to set up their mobile stands in South Haven on a regular basis.
Planners examined food truck regulations in five different western Michigan cities, including Benton Harbor, Muskegon, Petoskey, Grand Rapids and Traverse City.
“I think this is a great opportunity for our economic policies,” planner Mike Neiss said during a planning commission meeting earlier this month. “Some food vendors have used their food trucks as incubators for restaurants in Muskegon and Grand Rapids.”
Planner Amy Nichols agreed. “I think it’s a great incubator for businesses,” she said.
“We need to make sure entrepreneurs have an opportunity to run a business here,” planner Liji Hanny said.
The one issue facing planners, however, is where food truck operators can set up their mobile kitchens.
Currently, mobile vendors can only set up their kitchens during summer months on private property in the B-2 and B-4 business districts which are located near the Interstate 196 expressway and a section of Business Loop 196 from Ayworth Avenue to Conger Street.
Some planners favor allowing food trucks elsewhere in the city, even in residential areas and public parks, but with restrictions.
Neiss, for example, saw no problem with letting food trucks operate on the city’s north side.
“Food service on the north side is limited,” he said.
Although the north side of the city consists mainly of residential homes and condominiums, Neiss felt that there is room for food trucks to exist without creating a nuisance for home owners.
“There’s a misconception that food trucks park and stay in one spot all day,” he said. “Packard Park (on the north side) is an excellent example of where food trucks could operate. During warm months you see people buying a pizza and then going to the park and staying at the beach all day. I’m in favor of considering food trucks for public places.”
Other planners also favored allowing food trucks to operate in residential areas and public parks but only under certain circumstances, such as a private party, while some didn’t want food trucks at all in residential neighborhoods.
“I would say anything abutting residential areas, but not a food truck parked in front of our homes,” planner Janice Varney said. But, she was amenable to allowing food trucks to perhaps locate in designated spots in certain residential neighborhoods.
Some planners said the city could even consider allowing food trucks to exist in the downtown central business district, or in industrial sections of towns not serviced by restaurants.
To solve where to place the food trucks, at least one planner thought the Traverse City model might work best for South Haven.
“The locations on their map are adopted by resolution,” said George Sleeper. “That gives the city the flexibility to change the map if a new location comes up. You wouldn’t have to change the ordinance.”
Planners have not yet come to an agreement on the best locations for food trucks, but appeared to be leaning toward setting up a map with general locations, and then considering whether to consider additional locations by special permits.
Monique Crowley, who was at the planning commission meeting on Feb. 3, hopes neighborhoods will be included in the map or by special permits.
“Don’t just have a blanket statement that no residential areas are allowed. It’s important to have the neighborhood input,” she said.