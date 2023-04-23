A South Haven area woman is in custody today after allegedly shooting a man in the head earlier this morning.
Police were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim being transported to Bronson Hospital via a personal car, according to a report issued today from South Haven Police Department. The victim, a 60-year-old South Haven man, had been shot in the head.
Police say the shooting occurred at a residence in the 72000 block of M-43 Highway. The victim and alleged shooter have been involved in a domestic relationship, according to police.
Police utilized K9 Ryker and a K9 unit from the Van Buren Sheriff's office who spent several hours tracking the suspect.
At 6:30 a.m., Ryker and handler Officer Kevin VanBrussel from the South Haven Police Department found and took a 33-year-old South Haven female suspect into custody.
The incident is still being investigated to determine appropriate charges, according to the news release from South Haven Police.
South Haven Police were assisted by officers and dispatchers from the Van Buren Sheriff's office, Bangor Police Department, Covert Police Department and with aerial drone assistance from the Great Lakes Drone Company.