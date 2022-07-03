With a 4th of July holiday fireworks display that attracts an estimated 40,000-50,000 viewers, South Haven Police Department officials say they are standing prepared to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, alike.
The fireworks will be ignited at 10:25 p.m., Sunday, July 3, off of the North Pier.
To help guide traffic in and out of a town whose year-round population is only 4,300, the police department is contracting with neighboring law enforcement agencies and a private security company to provide assistance.
“We will have 109 officers, total,” South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson told South Haven City Council members a week ago.
She said there will also be a private security agency that will set up checkpoints at both North and South beaches to make sure people do not bring alcoholic beverages or amplified music boxes.
The extra enforcement of city beaches rose to the forefront in 2016 when a group of people at North Beach started a fight, throwing bottles and other items at each other. The large-scale fight resulted in the evacuation of everyone from the beach.
To avoid a similar situation, South Haven police, along with other surrounding law enforcement agencies, developed a plan in 2017 to monitor beaches and parks where people congregate for the fireworks display.
“People think that’s a lot of officers,” Thompson said. “But in 2017, the plan worked. We will be prepared for this year. Hopefully, nothing will happen and people will feel safe.”
The police department has outlined a plan below that entails safety precautions and guidelines that are being taken during the day and evening of Sunday, July 3:
Both the South and North piers will close at 9 a.m. as included in the launch zone safety radius.
There will be police command posts at the North Beach triangle and South Beach parking lot west of the Water Filtration Plant.
All containers, bags, and coolers will be subject to search for alcohol or contraband prior to entry onto North and South Beach-no alcohol is allowed on any City beach or park. Glass containers are also prohibited.
No amplified sound devices will be allowed. Visitors should plan ahead and leave these devices at home.
No animals are allowed on City beaches.
No smoking or use of marijuana or smoking tobacco is allowed on any city beach or park.
Anyone who engages in a fight or disturbance may be arrested and issued a trespass notice for city properties.
Parking violations will be heavily enforced. Erie Street, which runs east and west from the South Beach, is being designed as an emergency vehicle route. There will be no parking on Erie Street on July 3. Vehicles parking within this posted no-parking area will be ticketed and towed. Other areas where illegally parked vehicles pose safety hazards will be ticketed and towed.
The last Dyckman Bridge opening on July 3 is 9:30 p.m. The bridge will be closed until 11:15 p.m. when it will open for boat traffic. Vehicle traffic will be directed out of the city by officers along designated routes.
Reminder about fireworks displays at homes
In addition to ensuring the public’s safety during the fireworks display, the police department is also reminding people about the use of “consumer fireworks” during the 4th of July holiday.
People in Michigan are allowed to purchase consumer fireworks to light off during the holiday at their homes, however, they need to exercise caution in doing so and have to adhere to the following provisions of the state law governing fireworks displays:
Consumer fireworks can be lit off at private residences between 11 a.m.-11:45 p.m. on the following days leading up to July 4 – June 29-30 and July 1-4.
It is illegal for a person to discharge fireworks on public, school or private property without permission of the owner, including all public parks and beaches of South Haven.
The city’s Short-Term Rental ordinance stipulates that no fireworks will be used on the premises of a dwelling unit registered under the Short-Term Rental Ordinance when it is occupied by anyone other than the owner.