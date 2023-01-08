Former Coldwell Banker Weber-Seiler staff in South Haven take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in December to signify the ownership change to Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt, which is part of the larger Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies. From left are Bernie Merkle, regional vice president for Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies; Joy and Ron Seiler, former Coldwell Banker Weber-Seiler owner who will be managing broker for the South Haven office; Brenda Shelton, agent service coordinator for the South Haven office; Julie and Ted Weber, former owner of the South Haven office; and Jason Rice, president of Michigan Operations for Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies.