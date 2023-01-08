Changes are in store for Coldwell Banker Weber-Seiler real estate company in South Haven, which has joined forces with Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt’s Lakeshore region.
The two companies signed documents in December to help strengthen the South Haven Coldwell Banker’s presence throughout not only the lakeshore region of West and Southwest Michigan, but also throughout the rest of the state.
“There’s a lot of synergies here,” said Jason Rice, president of Michigan operations for Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies, which is the parent firm of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt. Woodland Schmidt has offices in Grand Haven, Saugatuck, Traverse City and Charlevoix, along with 15 other locations throughout Michigan.
“We’re well known in waterfront communities,” Rice said.
The South Haven office, located at 455 Broadway Ave., will now become part of a real estate company that has 700 agents throughout the state. Of that number, 240 are situated in the lakeshore region, now extending from South Haven to the Upper Peninsula.
“We represent the entire lakeshore of Lake Michigan,” Rice said.
Ron Seiler, who owned the South Haven Coldwell Banker office along with Ted Weber, will remain as managing broker of the South Haven office.
“Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt and its parent company brings a lot of resources for the South Haven market,” Seiler said.
Rice agreed. “We bring our brand, people, technology, marketing and education for realtors. We bring a lot to the local area.”
Seiler is beginning his 38th year in the real estate industry. He first started as a real estate agent in 1985. In 1993 he and Ted Weber formed Coldwell Banker Weber-Seiler. Four years ago Weber sold his business interest to Seiler, but remained as an associate broker.
Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt’s parent company, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies is a fifth generation brokerage firm, initially founded as H.F. Schmidt Real Estate in 1927. It became a Coldwell Banker franchisee in 1983, according to the company website.
In the last nine decades the company has expanded its team to 1,400 agents and its brokerage offices to 70 servicing clients from Michigan, the greater Cleveland area of Ohio, southwest Florida and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.