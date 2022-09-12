Sections of two streets in South Haven will be closed on Friday to allow for asphalt repaving projects.
Arbor Court, which is next to St. Paul elementary school, will be closed for portions of the day on Friday to allow for preparation of the road for repaving. The road will first be milled in the morning. When school traffic slows, repaving will begin, according to a news release from the City of South Haven. One lane of asphalt will be paved at a time to help accommodate traffic and keep the road from being completely closed. The pavement typically requires 4-6 hours before traffic can travel on it. Barriers will be removed once the asphalt has cured near the end of the day. People who have questions about the project can contact the Department of Public Works, 637-0737.
Also on Friday, a portion of Center Street will be repaved in the 700 block of Center Street where sewer service line repairs were made earlier this month. During the repairs, Center Street will be closed to through traffic while crews work and the asphalt has cooled enough to be traveled on by vehicles.