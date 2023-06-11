Riverfront Concert Series Nautic Bound

A member of the Nautic Bound band performs during the National Tourism Week celebration in South Haven in May. The band, fronted by Grant Frabe of South Haven, will be performing July 6 as part of the Riverfront Concert Series in South Haven.

 File photo by Becky Kark

South Haven’s annual Riverfront Concert Series is set to begin later this month.

The series, presented free of charge at Riverfront Park throughout the summer months, features a variety of musical acts from throughout Southwest Michigan, including groups that feature rock ‘n roll tunes, Americana music, Irish music, country rock, Reggae and African melodies.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own chairs to Riverfront park to enjoy the concerts, which begin at 7 p.m., on Thursdays, starting June 22 and continuing through Aug. 31. In the event of rain, concerts will take place at t he Huron Street pavilion, downtown.

The season kicks off June 22 with the Kevin McDaniel House Band presenting classic rock ‘n roll music.

The remaining schedule follows:

June 29: Grace Theisen Band, original blues/Americana music

July 6: Nautic Bound, featuring beach party music with Grant Frabe of South Haven

July 13: On the Lash, featuring Irish music

July 20: Karizma, a West Michigan Tejano band

July 27: Pan de Monium, Steel Pan Band from Bloomingdale

Aug. 3: The Outlaw Band, featuring country rock

Aug. 17: Zion Lion, a Kalamazoo-based band featuring Reggae music

Aug. 24: Tenth World featuring Kevin Jones, focused on jazz-infused rhythms of Africa

Aug. 31: Casco Community Band, featuring traditional marches and show tunes.

The concert series is organized through the City of South Haven and Foundry Hall cultural arts organization. Concerts are supported by grant funding from various organizations and businesses throughout the South Haven area. Groups and businesses interested in sponsoring the series can contact foundryhall@gmail.com