South Haven’s annual Riverfront Concert Series is set to begin later this month.
The series, presented free of charge at Riverfront Park throughout the summer months, features a variety of musical acts from throughout Southwest Michigan, including groups that feature rock ‘n roll tunes, Americana music, Irish music, country rock, Reggae and African melodies.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own chairs to Riverfront park to enjoy the concerts, which begin at 7 p.m., on Thursdays, starting June 22 and continuing through Aug. 31. In the event of rain, concerts will take place at t he Huron Street pavilion, downtown.
The season kicks off June 22 with the Kevin McDaniel House Band presenting classic rock ‘n roll music.
The remaining schedule follows:
June 29: Grace Theisen Band, original blues/Americana music
July 6: Nautic Bound, featuring beach party music with Grant Frabe of South Haven
July 13: On the Lash, featuring Irish music
July 20: Karizma, a West Michigan Tejano band
July 27: Pan de Monium, Steel Pan Band from Bloomingdale
Aug. 3: The Outlaw Band, featuring country rock
Aug. 17: Zion Lion, a Kalamazoo-based band featuring Reggae music
Aug. 24: Tenth World featuring Kevin Jones, focused on jazz-infused rhythms of Africa
Aug. 31: Casco Community Band, featuring traditional marches and show tunes.
The concert series is organized through the City of South Haven and Foundry Hall cultural arts organization. Concerts are supported by grant funding from various organizations and businesses throughout the South Haven area. Groups and businesses interested in sponsoring the series can contact foundryhall@gmail.com