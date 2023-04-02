“Dolly” helped win the day for South Haven High School’s robotics team, whose members helped win the FIRST Robotics West Michigan district competition.
Dolly is the robot built by South Haven’s Team Ramageddon, who forged an alliance with two teams from Clarkston High School and Grand Rapids to push through the district competition, March 24-25 at Grand Valley State University, to win championship. according to Kim Wise, one of the advisors for the South Haven Robotics Club, which consists of team at South Haven High School and Baseline Middle School.
The alliance won three out of four matches in the initial round of playoffs, and then they proceeded to the event finals which turned out to be a real nail-biter. Ramageddon’s alliance won the first match in the finals 148 to 122 but then very narrowly lost the second match by only five points.
“Finals are a best two out of three, so everything was riding on this last match,” Wise said. “All of us in the stands were just absolutely wracked with nerves, but thankfully our drive team kept their calm, and they did what needed to be done. This was another close match so even though the display board showed us slightly ahead at the end of the match, we still had to wait until the final scores were displayed to see if there were any penalty points issued. When the display board showed that our alliance won 153 to 135, the stands went wild. We were crying, hugging, and cheering each other on…it was a moment that I will never forget.”
In addition to earning a plaque for winning the competition, South Haven’s Team Ramageddon also won the Team Spirit Award, which recognizes enthusiasm and spirit through partnership and teamwork with other teams, one of the objectives of the FIRST competition.
“The judges mentioned that one of the reasons why they selected Ramageddon for this award was because the team teaches welding to students and for their efforts in starting lower-level FIRST programs in South Haven,” Wise said, referring to the Baseline robotics program and the FIRST Lego League at South Haven elementary schools.
Whether South Haven’s Team Ramageddon will be headed to the state competition remains to be seen.
“We are on the bubble for qualifying for the state championship so we will wait patiently for the rest of the district competitions to conclude over the next few weeks,” said Zach Van Huis, Team Ramageddon’s Build Coach.
Michigan has some of the best teams in the country that compete in the FIRST Robotics international competitions. FIRST, which stands for “For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology,” consists of 3,255 teams that include more than 80,000 students and 25,000 mentors from 26 countries throughout the world.
Most teams reside in the United States, with Michigan having 480 teams, the most in the country, according to VanHuis, “Michigan teams are the best-of-the-best in FRC, so winning the district competition this past weekend was a huge accomplishment for the team. What makes this even more spectacular is that we did this with a very young drive team. Four of out five members of our drive team are freshmen this year.”
South Haven High School has been competing in FIRST robotics competitions for the past 11 years. During that time t he team has qualified for the state championship several times and the world competition once. The team has also won other awards, including the entrepreneurship Team sustainability award four times, and the FIRST Robotics Chairman’s Award, along with the Sustainability Award this past month at a district competition in Muskegon.
As Wise pointed out, the team wouldn’t be in existence without the help of the community. Robotics team members not only solicit funds from area businesses to help pay for the expenses related to building a robot, but also work with area businesses to help in constructing the robot. Those businesses include Virbracoustic, Getman Corp. and Food Tools, along with the City of South Haven staff.
“The 2023 Ramageddon team roster consists of 15 high school students who are broken up into sub-teams: the build team, programming team, and business team,” Wise said. “The build team members use computer animated design (CAD) to prototype their robot before building it. Once developed in CAD, team members spend many hours in the build room using various tools and equipment to weld and build the robot. The programming team is responsible for bringing the robot to life using a computer program They are also responsible for wiring the robot. Finally, the business team members work on the team’s business plan, public relations, fundraising, and community outreach. All this work is overseen by two coaches and twelve mentors.”