When Carolyn Oliver took a job in 1944 as a riveter for Consolidated-Vultee Aircraft in San Diego, she had no idea she was part of a movement of women who ended up making history during World War II.
Fast forward to Monday, March 27, when Oliver, along with 11 other women from Michigan – referred to as Rosie the Riveters – converged on Washington D.C. to be honored for their efforts to keep factories going when men were called away to war.
The experience amazed Oliver, who is now 97 and lives in South Haven Township after raising four children with her late husband, Jack, three of whom served in the U.S. Military.
“I was flabbergasted,” she said, Tuesday, regarding the reception the women received in Washington D.C. “I couldn’t believe it.”
In 1944, while her husband, Jack, was stationed in San Diego, Carolyn took a job as a riveter at Consolidated-Vultee Aircraft at the age of 19.
“I went to be with him,” Oliver said. “I had to get a job. He only got paid $30, twice a month. There happened to be a job at an aircraft company.”
During her six-month-stay at the Consolidated plant, Oliver, referred to as “Pee-Wee” by fellow workers due to her small stature, riveted parts to military aircraft. Medical issues, due to the weight and vibration of the rivet guns, forced her to take on the lesser task of drilling holes for the riveters. When she became pregnant, she decided to resign from her job at the advice of her doctor.
Carolyn said she took on the job to help her husband and never said much to family members in Michigan about working at an airplane plant during the war.
“Half my family didn’t know I was a Rosie the Riveter,” she said. She and her husband eventually settled to the South Haven area in 1962 where Jack became pastor at the former Maple Grove Baptist Church, now Anchor Baptist Church.
However, family members who didn’t know Carolyn served as a Rosie the Riveter found out if they watched national news coverage of the ceremony for Rosie the Riveters on Monday.
During the ceremony, the 11 women received a number of accolades including a ceremonial Congressional Gold Medal in honor of their service during World War II for manning munitions plants while men were at war. They also were treated to a luncheon with state legislators, a tour of the U.S. Capitol, World War II monument and a dinner sponsored by Boeing Airlines, which flew the women to Washington D.C. and back home to Kalamazoo. Then there were the souvenirs – dozens of cards from elementary school children thanking the women for their service, key chains, red kerchiefs and bandanas that came to symbolize the Rosie the Riveter posters of the World War II era, dolls, sweaters, socks, decorative cookies and chocolates and commemorative coins.
“It’s unbelievable,” Oliver said Tuesday looking at her kitchen table, laden with the memorabilia from her whirlwind trip.
The trip for the few remaining “Rosie the Riveters” was arranged through the Eastern Michigan Women Ordinance Workers Chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association in partnership with Honor Flight Network’s Michigan-based hub, Talons Out Honor Flight, along with donations from Michigan organizations and individuals.
Claire Dahl, a retired Ann Arbor educator who conducts public relations for the Yankee Air Museum in Belleville, a site that once served as an aircraft facility for production of B-24 bombers during World War II, helped facilitate Oliver’s trip to Washington D.C.
“I’ve interviewed quite a few women who were ‘Rosie the Riveters’ during World War II,” said Dahl, who got to know Oliver through her brother, Don Kitchin, a volunteer at Senior Village in South Haven.
“Don was volunteering that day and asked if there were any veterans,” Dahl recalled.
“I told him my son put in 21 years in the military service,” Oliver said. “Then I blurted out I was a Rosie the Riveter.”
Kitchin, who knew of her sister’s research of women who served as Riveters during World War II, got ahold of Dahl.
“I interview Rosies for the Veterans History Project,” Dahl said. She proceeded to interview Dahl and has stayed in contact with her over the years, leading to Monday’s trip to Washington D.C.
“Most of the women who took these jobs during World War II did it for good pay,” Dahl said. “They didn’t take the jobs to save the world, but what they did helped save the world. They made a huge difference.”