The Rotary Club of South Haven has announced the recipients of its 2021 scholarships.
“We are pleased to continue a tradition of recognizing outstanding graduating South Haven High School seniors through the presentation of scholarships in recognition of their academic achievement and for the ways in which they have applied Rotary’s ‘Four Way Test’ in their lives,” said Rotarian Dene Hadden who coordinates the scholarship program.
The Four Way Test is used by Rotarians worldwide as a moral code for personal and business relationships.
The honorees are Summer Corke who will study marine biology at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, Megan Morse who will major in pre-pharmacy at Grand Valley State University and Daisy Solis who will study biochemistry and molecular biology at Michigan State University. Each recipient has been presented a $1,400 scholarship.
“A major area of focus for the South Haven Rotary is education and we are proud to support the youth of our community,” said President Dan Thompson.
Rotary of South Haven sponsors an annual Educational Fund Raiser that provides support for these scholarships and the South Haven Public Schools Foundation. The club also receives matching funds from Rotary International that increases the available scholarship amounts significantly. In addition to the individual scholarship program, Rotary of South Haven has established an endowed scholarship fund of nearly $200,000 at Lake Michigan College that provides funding for graduating seniors of South Haven High School who choose to attend LMC.