Like other school districts throughout Southwest Michigan, South Haven Public Schools officials monitor and update curriculum for students on a regular basis.
However, there hasn’t always been money available to implement those upgrades.
School officials now are taking steps to ensure funds are in place to ensure the upgrades can take place in a timely manner.
Board of Education officials have voted to set aside a new Curriculum and Program Support fund.
The designated fund, approved at the board meeting in September, will not exceed $500,000 in any given year, according to District Superintendent Kevin Schooley. The district may only spend $100,000 one year for curriculum, but in the following year, the fund would be restored back to $500,000, he further explained.
“Often curriculum decisions are put on hold because we are trying to hold existing programs in place,” Schooley told school board members. “We have the opportunity to create a fund to help fund new curriculum programs and services to support teachers. Viable, up-to-date curriculum is vital.”
School board member Kenny Clevenger, who is chairman of the school district’s curriculum committee, echoed Schooley’s comments.
“We want to make sure we back up new curriculum and programs with money to make sure we’re up-to-date,” he said.
Board member Lynn Kerber, who is in charge of the district’s finance committee, also favored the establishment of a dedicated fund for curriculum improvements.
“In the past we have extended curriculum and programs when we’re not in the position to do it,” she said. “We want to make sure we’re in a good position to serve students and teachers. We want to be more pro-active with curriculum purchases.”
The new designated Curriculum and Program Support fund is similar to a designated fund the district set up several years ago to upgrade technology programs and equipment on a regular basis.
“This is a sign of a strong district to be able to plan for tomorrow,” school board President Laura Bos said, regarding the designated funds for technology and curriculum upgrades.
