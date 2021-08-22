When South Haven Public Schools opens Monday, Aug. 30 for the fall 2021 semester, anyone who enters school buildings will need to wear a face mask.
Board of Education members voted unanimously this past Wednesday to follow the district’s Return to School Guidelines, which stipulates that if Van Buren County is within a substantial or high risk level for transmission of the COVID-19 virus and its Delta variant, masks will have to be worn in the district’s buildings.
“We are using the Centers for Disease Control guidelines on transmission rates – low, moderate, substantial and high,” South Haven Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Schooley said. “We will require staff, students (K-12), volunteers and visitors to wear a face covering during the substantial and high transmission rates and recommend the use of a face covering during the low and moderate rates.”
The school board’s decision to follow its Return to School Guidelines comes on the heels of Van Buren County, along with other counties in Southwest Michigan, being identified as high-risk areas for the transmission of COVID-19. As of last Wednesday, Michigan had joined the growing list of states in the country deemed by the CDC as having high transmission levels for the spread of coronavirus. Residents in states with moderate or high-risk transmission levels for the spread of COVID-19 are being told by the CDC to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Although a number of school districts in Michigan have not yet stipulated that students return to school wearing face masks, South Haven’s school board adopted its Return to School Guidelines keeping two factors in mind: One, board members think it’s important that students be taught in-person; and two, students need to be kept as safe as possible from catching or passing COVID-19.
“My goal is to get and keep kids in school on a consistent basis 5 days a week safely,” Schooley said. “This (wearing of masks based on transmission levels of COVID-19) increases the likelihood of doing that and reduces the likelihood I am quarantining kids at high levels.”
Schools districts in such southern states as Florida and Texas, where COVID-19 cases and fatalities are among the highest in the nation, have been forced to close shortly after opening for the fall semester due to students and staff becoming ill from the virus.
Schooley and school board members indicated they want to avoid a similar situation occurring in South Haven.
“We want kids in school – this (face mask requirement) increases the likelihood of keeping them in school,” Schooley said.
Chalkbeat Detroit education reporting online news site has been keeping track this summer regarding which school districts in Michigan will or won’t require face masks at the start of the school year. As of Aug. 19, many of the state’s districts had not yet made up their minds. Of those who did, approximately half indicated they would require masks, especially on buses and for K-6 students, while other districts indicated they won’t require face masks in school buildings.
This past week, Allegan and Kalamazoo county health departments ordered all schools within their jurisdiction to require face masks for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade, along with anyone else in school buildings dealing with those students.