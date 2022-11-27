With $7.8 million in upgrades nearly completed on outdoor athletic facilities in the South Haven Public School District, officials are ready to renovate three elementary schools.
Board of Education members earlier this month approved nearly $6.2 million toward health and security improvements to Maple Grove, Lincoln and North Shore elementary schools.
“The focus of (improvements) is for health and safety and mechanical and electrical upgrades,” said Season Gilliam of Holland-based GMB, which has been retained as the architect for the bond issue improvements.
Upgrades to the buildings will include automatic generators, improved air-quality systems, increased security to entryways and classrooms, a new secure entryway to North Shore Elementary School, electrical upgrades, and new flooring and other amenities in several of the elementary schools.
GMB and GDK, the Holland-based contractor for the project, had hoped to make more upgrades to the schools. However, with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, bids came in higher than expected, leading school district officials with no other option than to scale back some of the proposed improvements.
“We got as many bidders as possible, bu the current market is pretty challenging,” said Ross Kruithof of GDK Construction Co.
As a result, Kevin Dee of South Haven Schools, director of non-instructional services, met with GMB and GDK to determine what was most essential for the elementary school upgrades.
“The challenge of gathering equipment and contractors was no small feat. We didn’t approve the added value. We instead approached it from the health, safety and air improvement for the buildings,” he told school board members, referring to measures suggested by the state, following the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the spread of allergens and bacteria throughout school buildings.
The improvements to the elementary school buildings are scheduled to take place during the summers of 2023 and 2024.
The upgrades to the athletic facilities and elementary buildings are being made possible by the $34.7 million bond issue that voters approved in May of 2021 to make significant upgrades to school buildings and athletic facilities for the South Haven Public School District.
The athletic facilities improvements are 85 percent complete, according to Lynn Kerber, chair of the school board’s finance committee.
She said those improvements include new tennis courts at the high school, new fencing and dugouts at the baseball and softball diamonds, handicap accessible bleachers at Ratcliffe Field, new restrooms at Arkins fieldhouse along with a new team room, improved drainage to the Aylworth Avenue soccer fields, and new athletic complex restroom facilities at the high school.
Other improvement projects that are part of the bond issue include renovating the National Guard Armory building the district acquired a decade ago for central administration offices, the bus garage and storage capacity. Once the armory is renovated, the district plans to sell its current administrative office building and bus garage on Green Street. The other major bond issue project includes upgrades to Baseline Middle School in terms of electrical, mechanical, security, air-handling, indoor lighting and roofing improvements.
“We’ve started working on the design of the armory renovations,” Dee said. “The design of the middle school project is scheduled to start after the armory package is designed. At this time we are looking at the summer of 2024 for the middle school renovations.”