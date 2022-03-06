Two years ago the city received a $275,000 matching grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund to rebuild the aging Kids Corner playground structure at Kids Corner Park.
COVID-19-related pandemic delays temporarily put construction plans on hold, but now the city is ready to proceed.
First, however, city officials want community input on approving a new design for the proposed structure and is hosting an Open House from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 10 at city hall, 539 Phoenix St.
During the open house, three designs, created by St. Joseph-based planning and design firm Edgewater Resources, will be unveiled.
“These concepts are the culmination of a design process that started in spring of 2020 with an online community survey to gather feedback on types of play equipment that people want to see in this park,” said Suzanne Fromson, landscape architect for Edgewater Resources. “Design concepts are created by Edgewater Resources with input from the original play structure design by Playgrounds by Leathers.”
Built in 1988 by community volunteers, Kids Corner resembles a wooden fortress, but flash forward to 2022, the new structure will look quite a bit different.
“We will be using all input gathered to date to develop a proposed playground layout concept with a single theme – Sea Monsters,” Fromson said. “But we will explore three versions of this layout, each emphasizing a different element of play. One concept will emphasize climbing walls; one, sculptural rope structures; and one, Ninja-warrior-style play elements. Each plan will contain common elements including traditional play features, improved accessibility, seating and landscaping elements.
“We aim to keep the ‘magic’ of the original play structure with the complexity and interactive features, but with updated materials and improved accessibility,” Fromson went on to say. “The scale and play opportunities may feel familiar, but with a fresh look and new play elements.”
South Haven residents who are unable to attend the open house will still have an opportunity to weigh in on a design.
“After the open house, an online survey will be shared to let those who could not attend vote on their favorite playground concept,” Fromson said. “The survey link will be https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/kidscornerplay but will not be live until after the open house. The link will also be posted on the city website and on social media.”
City officials anticipated in 2020 that the new Kids Corner playground structure would cost $550,000. The local match would ultimately come from the city’s general fund budget, however, officials earlier said they plan to seek funds from the community as well as volunteer help, in a manner similar to the construction of the first structure.
“With volunteer help through the community, the available project budget can be stretched farther,” Fromson said.
A time frame has not yet been finalized for construction of the playground structure, however, dirt could be turned as early as this year, Fromson predicted.
This (start of the construction phase) will be determined once the public input process is complete, but could be as early as fall of 2022,” she said.