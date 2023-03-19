With March designated as National Reading Month for schoolchildren it made sense this year for the South Haven Kiwanis Club to invest in books for kids.
Not only has the club allocated $1,500 to purchase the books as part of its annual education project, its members are also taking time out of their day this month to read books to South Haven area elementary students as part of National Reading Month.
The books the club purchased aren’t just run-of-the-mill children’s books. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic where many children had to learn remotely at home, the club’s education committee chair, Mary Blashill, purposely chose hardcover books from the “I Am” series by the No. 1 New York Times bestselling team of author Susan Verde and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds.
With such titles as “I Am Courage,” “I Am Human,” “I Am Peace” and “I Am Love,” the books focus on promoting resiliency, mindfulness, empathy and compassion.
“These books fit well into helping children with self-esteem, confidence, kindness and getting along with others,” Blashill said; ideals that may have been lost on children when they were isolated from their peers and school activities during the pandemic. More importantly, according to Blashill, the message of the books can help students when they’re outside of the classroom. “On a wider view, these books translate not only into the classroom but the whole community,” she said.
Sets of the four-book series are being donated this month to all teachers in grades one and two at Lincoln, Maple Grove and St. Basil schools, while teachers in grade three at those three schools will receive the hardcover three-book series, “What You Do Matters,” by author Kobi Yamada and illustrator Mae Besom. The books focus on helping children to be creative, strong and brave in today’s turbulent times.
As part of the Kiwanis club’s goal of reading to children this month, Blashill spent part of her day, Tuesday, reading to elementary students at Lincoln Elementary School.
It wasn’t difficult for her to engage students while reading to them. A retired social worker who spent 40 years with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Blashill was able to relate well with the first graders in teacher Julie Combs’ classroom.
“I’ve talked with a lot of children over the years,” she said. “I’ve been in a lot of classrooms.”
Blashill could have read from one of the four “I Am” books that were given to the class, but she wanted kids to read those books on their own. Instead, she decided to read a different book, “A Sick Day for Amos McGee,” a tale about a zookeeper who becomes sick one day and doesn’t come to work. Worried and lonesome for their loyal keeper, the animals embark on a mission to find McGee’s home and cheer him up.
While the first graders got a kick out of the book illustrations depicting the elephant, rhino, penguin, tortoise and other animals clamoring onto a bus to see Amos and hope for his speedy recovery from a cold, Blashill laughed along too, taking the time to ask the kids what animals they like best.
“I like baby cats,” one girl said. Another said she liked fish, while first grader River Cloud stood up and said, “I like gorillas,” and used both hands to beat on his chest.
As Blashill laughed and interacted with the students, she also related the book’s message with a question for the children when she finished reading: “Don’t you feel a lot better when you’re sick and someone comes to visit you?”
Combs said she is appreciative of people who take the time to read to her class during the month of March as part of National Reading Month.
“We have parents coming in to read to the kids and high school students,” she said. “It’s important for the children to hear their voices. It helps connect them to the community.”