Two South Haven service clubs are helping to insure that South Haven High School band and orchestra students can travel to Disney World this spring to perform in parades and in concert.
Both the South Haven Rotary Club and South Haven Kiwanis clubs recently presented donations of $1,500 each to the high school band and orchestra program to help provide financial assistance for students in need to travel to Disney World during spring break.
Every four years, band and orchestra students from South Haven High School take part in the field trip that provides them the opportunity to perform at Disney World, in Orlando, Fla., and to also enjoy the amusement park.
It will cost approximately $1,500 for each band and orchestra member to travel to Disney. Although students take part in fundraisers to earn money toward their expenses, some families have a more difficult time in helping to cover the cost of the trip for their child, according to Jeff Bopp, high school band director.
Both the Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club members decided to help make sure that as many band and orchestra students as possible can make the trip. For some students, the Disney trip marks one of the few times that they have traveled outside Michigan.