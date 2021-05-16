As summer draws closer, South Haven first responders are turning their attention to beefing up water safety measures on Lake Michigan, especially in light of three drowning that occurred off local beaches in 2020, a year when the Big Lake experienced record-high water levels.
Summer beach safety measures began Saturday, May 15 when South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) installed safety flags at city beaches, which indicate to swimmers whether it is safe to swim in the lake or whether waves and rip currents make it to difficult to do so.
Unlike previous years when SHAES would regularly monitor the weather to determine whether to change flag colors from green (safe) to yellow (caution) or red (stay out of the water), the flag program will be enhanced this year.
Over the past few months, the city’s computer staff has developed a text-messaging system that will send alerts to the mobile phones of swimmers at the beach or people considering going to the beach, when flags are flying red. People can subscribe to the free Beach Flag messaging system by sending a text message with the word “Beaches” to 888777.
In a return message subscribers will receive the current beach flag postings and will also be given the opportunity to sign up to receive messages whenever flags change to red.
“We want people to realize when the lake is too rough long before they arrive at our beaches,” said SHAES Executive Director Brandon Hinz. “Unfortunately, the lake in its fury is so inviting that many people upon arrival at the beaches tend to disregard the red flags which are intended to signal they must to stay out of the water. We hope this messaging system will cause folks to decide not to head to the beach.”
The city’s IT staff has also created a QR code that when scanned brings people to the Beach Flag Status website. The QR code will be displayed at local businesses and short-term rental houses, according to Hinz.
Lake Michigan conditions, as determined by the National Weather Service, are monitored by SHAES personnel on a regular basis during summer months. Beach warning flags are raised at the city’s seven public beaches every day between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. The flags are changed throughout the day if lake conditions change.
“Our staff will be monitoring lake conditions more frequently than in the past,” Hinz said. “We encourage the public visiting our beaches to keep an eye on the flags, especially when the lake is wavy.”
A numbering system for the nearby beach flag poles and pier safety boxes has been developed to provide a point of reference for first responders when distressed swimmers are spotted by bystanders.
As SHAES begins to roll out its enhanced beach safety initiatives, the city’s Beach Safety Committee continues to consider other beach safety enhancement measures, including the possibility of adding lifeguards once again to monitor North and South beaches during summer months.
The committee, which consists of city staff, council members, first responders and South Haven citizens, was formed earlier this year.
“The Beach Safety Committee reviewed and discussed many topics over the course of their meetings,” City Manager Kate Hosier said. “My understanding is that they will be reviewing and deciding on the recommendations to make to the City Council at their May 20th meeting.”
Although many residents and visitors alike have come to know South Haven for its beaches and close proximity to Lake Michigan, city officials are stressing, especially in the wake of last year’s drownings and more than a dozen water rescues, that there are alternatives to swimming in the Big Lake when water conditions are too dangerous.
“There are so many other recreational opportunities in the South Haven area that folks don’t need to feel homebound on red flag days,” Hosier said.
One of those opportunities is very close to South Beach – a new splash pad. The family-oriented splash pad opened last year. People seeking outdoor fun on red-flag beach days can instead go to parks throughout the city to picnic or play games. The South Haven area also offers a number of hiking and biking trails.