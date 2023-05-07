Brenna Smith of South Haven has earned the President’s Award at Alma College for the third year in a row.
Seventy-nine Alma College students were recently awarded the President’s Award for the 2022-23 academic year. Juniors, sophomores and first-year students who have been at Alma College for one year and who attain the highest academic ranks in their classes based on GPA receive the award. Students must be seeking a degree and are eligible if this is their first year in college or transferred to Alma to complete their academic career.
The tradition of the President’s Award was started more than 50 years ago in 1968 by Alma’s ninth President, Robert D. Swanson. Students earning the honor receive a certificate acknowledging their achievement.