An award-winning display compiled by two South Haven High School History Club members is now on display this summer at Central Michigan University and virtually at the Smithsonian American History Museum in Washington D.C.
The honors for South Haven graduating seniors Myles Daugherty and Nic Sheppard come courtesy of their entry in the National History Day competition in June.
Daugherty and Sheppard’s exhibit, “Debate and Diplomacy: The Acquisition and Creation of the Panama Canal,” was chosen by judges to represent Michigan in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History Exhibit Showcase.
“They placed second in their group and placed in the top 20 in the nation for group exhibits,” said South Haven History Club advisor Julie Sheppard. “This also marked Nic and Myles’ fifth consecutive trip to Nationals, with a national medal, special awards for the usage of historical newspapers, two top-10 finishes and one top-20 finish.”
Another South Haven History Club member, Victoria Moody, placed in the top 30 in the junior individual performance at the national competition.
“This was Victoria’s first time at nationals,” Sheppard remarked. “There are over 3,000 competitors (at the national competition). We are beyond proud.”