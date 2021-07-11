Two South Haven High School students earned high marks in this summer’s National History Day competition.
Juniors Nic Sheppard and Myles Daugherty placed sixth in the nation in the group exhibit category for their exhibit “Lincoln on the Front Line.”
Their exhibit was created to represent a military Civil War tent and focused on the varied communication avenues of President Lincoln.
“This marked Nic and Myles’ fourth consecutive trip representing Michigan at nationals,” History Club Advisor Julie Sheppard said. “Nic had also been awarded two prior state wins as a youth in exhibits. This year also marked the duo’s second consecutive Top Ten finish in the nation, with a National medal awarded last year.”
As part of this year’s sixth-place finish, Sheppard and Daugherty also received an award for their use of Chronicling America for intensive newspaper research.
“Out of a field of nearly 200 exhibits in one category and 3,000 students from around the world, this is an extraordinary feat,” Julie Sheppard said.
Two other South Haven History Club members also competed at the national competition at the University of Maryland in June.
Jessee Ford and Avery Daugherty, both seniors, competed in the group documentary category with their film “Track to Trenches – Communicating at the Speed of an Olympic Medalist” which centered around Avery’s great-great grandfather Sydney Hatch. Both students were veteran members of the South Haven History Club. Ford qualified for the national competition for three years, while Daugherty qualified four years.