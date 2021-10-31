After more than a year of on-line performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Haven High School’s theatrical program will once again be able to perform in front of a live audience with its fall production of “Mission: Possible.”
The spoof of favorite spies of the movie screen will be staged at 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6 at Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St.
“After having to cancel the 2020 performance of ‘Shrek’ and a year of pandemic theater, the cast and crew are thrilled to welcome a masked audience back to Listiak Auditorium for a night full of fun and laughs,” said Theater Director Erin O’Neil.
“Mission: Possible,” by Craig Sodaro, revolves around scientist Dr. Schlock who has discovered the valuable secret of telephonetics, a mind-controlling device used over the telephone. But he and his daughter are kidnapped by the evil Silverthumb, arch villain and D.O.O.M’s leader, the diabolic demon who needs the power of telephonetics to take over the world.
Then enters the girl from A.U.N.T., Maxwell Sharpe, Agent 98.6, James Blond and other sleuths who gather at Argentum Manor to try to prevent Schlock’s devious plot from unfolding. If only the tape hadn’t self-destructed before telling the heroes and heroines their entire mission. As the play’s promotional material quips: “Everyone involved will be greatly ‘in-spy-erd’ by the final curtain call.”
As in past fall productions, the South Haven Theater Program has attracted involvement from several dozen students for this year’s fall play.
“With more than 30 students in the cast and crew, the audience will be bound to recognize a face or two,” O’Neil said.
Tickets for the show are $8 for general admission and $5 for students and senior citizens. Tickets will be available for pre-sale from the high school office from 8 a.m-3 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 1 as well as at the door prior to each performance.