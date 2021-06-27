South Haven city officials plan to enter into negotiations with a Chicago-based housing development company to begin the process of redeveloping a former factory site into a residential complex geared toward people with work force income levels.
This past week, city council members voted to direct city staff to begin negotiations with the Habitat Company to come up with a purchase agreement for the former five-acre Overton factory site at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Elkenburg Street on the city's south side.
Council members did so following a special meeting on Monday where Habitat Company officials unveiled an updated conceptual design for the 144-unit complex that would consist of a mix of apartments and town homes, some of which will be for sale, while most will be leased to renters.
The proposed complex, which is primarily geared toward individuals who make between 40-60 percent of the Average Median Income level in Van Buren County, will be built in phases, with the first phase consisting of a 58-unit, three-story, L-shaped apartment complex at the corner of Indiana and Elkenburg. The complex would consist of 1- 2- and 3-bedroom units, with monthly rent ranging from approximately $580-$1,200 depending on the size of the apartment. If the city reaches a purchase agreement contract with Habitat, the company and the city plan to coordinate with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) to help finance the first phase of the project.
Even though the city council has directed staff to hammer out a purchase agreement with the Habitat Company, the city council has not yet given approval yet for the company to be the developer of the Overton site, according to City Manager Kate Hosier.
“Currently the site is not under contract with any developer,” Hosier said.
For the past several years, city council members have made affordable housing one of their main priorities. They had hoped construction would begin on an affordable housing complex on the Overton site this spring, but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Scott Smith said now that the COVID-19 pandemic has eased considerably, he is glad the city can now move forward again on helping to develop more affordable housing options for people who want to live in South Haven.
“We've talked to countless employers,” Smith said. “We've heard over and over, 'our staff can't afford to live here.' If we're going to make a dent in this we've got to start somewhere. I work with 20-plus professionals (at Bronson Wellness Center), I'm the only one who lives in town. We've got to make a stand.”
Yet, not everyone who attended Monday's special meeting was pleased with the preliminary design for the proposed residential complex, which the Habitat Company is thinking of naming “SoHaven.”
The preliminary three-phase design presented to council, which is based on input received from the city and local residents over the past two years, would consist of three apartment buildings with a total of 118 units and 26 two-bedroom town homes, along with garages for the town homes and 198 parking spaces. The five-acre complex would be surrounded by green space, a sensory garden, community garden, a multi-use trail, play lots and landscaped seating areas.
Some people though questioned the density of dwelling units proposed for the site and the number of parking spaces, as well as the former factory site being a brownfield site.
“I agree we need more affordable housing,” said Sharon Wright, who lives near the proposed housing complex. “My concern is the density and the parking.”
The proposed design for the complex calls for mainly 1-bedroom units. As a result, the parking ratio per housing unit is 1.38. Some people in the audience say that is not enough.
They also questioned the number of dwelling units. At first, the city envisioned an 80-unit residential housing complex. Originally, the Habitat Company proposed a nearly 200-unit complex, but after meeting with city officials and residents that number has been whittled to 144 units, with company officials citing that the more dense the complex, the more affordable rental rates can be.
In terms of the site being a brownfield site, City Manager Kate Hosier indicated that the developer who is selected will have to comply with state regulations regarding proper cleanup of the site to meet residential uses.
“At the time a developer is selected for the site, the City will require that a developer follow current Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy regulations and guidance to appropriately manage site conditions for the safety of a future development and its residents,” she said.
Other people in attendance at Monday's meeting favored the proposed design concept for the Overton site.
“I am one of those people this project is talking about,” said Pam Frazier. “I moved here in 1989. I'm now a single divorced mother of 3 children. After the divorce I was forced to move out of our home I needed somewhere to go. I filled out applications for housing. Low-income housing people said I made too much. Others said I didn't make enough. I had to move to Kalamazoo for a year. I wanted to live here but couldn't."
Frazier, who now live in Coastal Crossings apartment complex went on to say. "People ask me, 'do you know where they're renting in town?' I tell them there's no way you can live here. You make too much. We need this project because we need affordable housing.”
Jim Wright who lives on Hubbard Street in the city's Ward 2, voiced similar sentiments, adding that the lack of affordable housing is detrimental to such full-time institutions as churches and schools.
“Everyone knows how much housing stock is owned by summer residents,” he said. “Mini mansions raise tax assessments which make housing unaffordable. If you're trying to build a congregation for a church it's almost impossible. If you try to maintain a student body it's almost impossible. We have to address affordable housing.”