A nostalgic look at the ‘Baby Boomer’ generation, the life of internationally renowned chef Julia Child, and the life of a historic civil rights activist will be featured as part of this year’s lineup for the South Haven Theater Series.
Four productions will take place this year, according to George Ebright, a member of the Theater Series board.
All of the performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Listiak Auditorium of South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St. Tickets are $15 for adults, all children and students are admitted free of charge.
The season kicks off Saturday, June 24, with actress Becky Stone as “Josephine Baker: International Star, Spy and Civil Rights Activist.” Stone, a Chautaqua scholar since 2003, will portray the life of Baker, an American-born French dancer and singer who symbolized the beauty and vitality of Black American culture that took Paris by storm in the 1920s, according to Ebright.
“Baker was among the mot celebrated performers to headline the revues of the Folies Bergere,” he said. “She aided the French Resistance during World War II. After the war, she was awarded the Resistance Medel and named a Chevalier of the Legion d’honneur by General Charles de Gaulle. Baker refused to perform for segregated audiences in the United States and is noted for her contributions to the civil rights movement.”
Actress Leslie Goddard will return to the South Haven Theater Series July 23 with her presentation of “Julia Child: Bon Appétit.” During the performance, Goddard will portray the American chef of French cooking who discussed everything from her relationship with diplomat/husband Paul Child to the mishaps of cooking that occurred on her television shows. Goddard, an award-winning historian, author, actress and lecturer, first came to the Theater Series in South Haven in 2022 to perform a role as the now late Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. Her presentations have been seen by audiences in more than 30 states.
The Theater Series will take a more light-hearted tone Aug. 19 when Pat Hazell performs “The Wonder Bread Years,” a romp through childhood memories from the 1950s and 1960s.
Hazell has built his show around the societal absurdities of growing up during the Baby Boom years in Omaha, Neb. He has spent the past 25 years as a writer, producer and director. He was one of the original writers for NBC’s “Seinfeld,” a Tonight Show veteran and a playwright and contributing commentator to National Public Radio.
The final production of the South Haven Theater Series will take place Sept. 23, with a solo performance by historical interpreter Jon F. Rice, presenting “Voyageurs: Indigenous People, the Fur Trade & Early Chikagou.”
Rice will portray French Canadian fur trader and voyageur Francois Le Mai during the performance which will center on he and his friend, Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable, who arrive by canoe in the early years of Chicago in the 1700s. Although Chicago at that time was swamp filled, DuSable, a fur trader of African descent and later considered the “Father of Chicago,” later abandoned the fur trade. The production will include music, song and dance to show how Creole culture influenced Chicago during its infancy.
Rice is a tri-racial historian and retired professor of African American and Native American History, who is of Choctaw heritage. The performance will be offered to the community on a donations only basis instead of the usual ticket price of $15.