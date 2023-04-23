If you’re looking for something to do on Mother’s Day weekend, you might want to venture to Cogdal Vineyards in Casco Township to enjoy some wine and finger foods while being entertained by Our Town Players theater troupe.
The South Haven-based group plans to present its annual Shorts and Sweets production this year at Cogdal Vineyards, 7143 107th Ave., South Haven.
Shorts and Sweets will be presented at 5:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14. Seating will begin at 5 p.m.
The series of six one- act plays will feature comedy, songs and theatrical tributes to Mother’s Day, according to a news release from Our Town Players.
Sweet finger foods will be provided with tickets. Cogdal and Little Man wines will be available for purchase at the vineyard. The production is scheduled to take place near the winery’s vineyards.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior adults. Tickets are available at www.ourtownplayers.org and will be available at the door.