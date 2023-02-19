Entrepreneurs who want to open retail marijuana shops in South Haven Township will have to wait a little longer to do so.
Township officials say they need additional time to enact an ordinance regulating the retail establishments.
“We’ll need to have this reviewed by the Van Buren County Planning Commission and then bring it back to the township board and then vote on it in April,” said Ross Stein, township supervisor.
In the meantime, South Haven Township Planning Commissioners are deciding exactly where the retail shops will be located.
Township voters approved a referendum in November 2022 to initially allow for up to three retail marijuana establishments within the township, while giving township officials the ability to determine whether more would be allowed in the future.
After the referendum was approved, township officials had hoped to establish a marijuana retail establishment ordinance this month, but had to push it forward to April due to the time it takes to have the proposed ordinance reviewed by the township and county planning commissions, according to Stein.
The township board and planning commission will also have to adopt policing authority and zoning regulations to enforce state requirements regarding retail marijuana establishments. So even if the township board were to approve the ordinance to allow for retail pot stores, the stores would most likely not be able to operate until Aug. 1.