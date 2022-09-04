South Haven Township voters will decide in November whether to allow recreational marijuana retail establishments within the township.
South Haven Township resident Andrew Newell led a petition drive earlier this summer to override a portion of a township ordinance – passed four years ago – to prohibit marijuana retail businesses from operating within the township.
“We had a petition submitted with enough signatures and approved the ballot language at the (July) township board meeting,” said Township Clerk Brenda Bertorelli. “Seventy-nine signatures were needed. Mr. Newell gathered 126 valid signatures from South Haven Township registered voters.”
If voters approve the referendum in the Nov. 8 election, the township would be able to allow a minimum of three adult-use marijuana retail establishments to operate in commercial areas of the township.
If there are more than three establishments that want to locate in the township, the proposed referendum ordinance would allow the township board to place a moratorium on new businesses or allow them to proceed on a case-by-case basis.
“It will allow three to start with and allow the township board to approve more in the future,” Bertorelli said.
The proposed referendum ordinance would not allow any other marijuana-related businesses, such as grow and processing facilities, or transport facilities.
If voters approve the proposed referendum ordinance it would take effect Feb. 1, 2023.
Newell could not be reached for comment last week as to why he led the petition drive.
South Haven Township is surrounded by the city of South Haven, Geneva Township and Casco Township, which, for the most part, do not allow recreational marijuana-related businesses to operate in their municipalities.
The only exception is the city of South Haven, which does allow one marijuana testing facility, New Age Laboratories, to operate in the city’s I-196 Business Park on Veterans Boulevard.