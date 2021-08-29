Starting in October, the South Haven Tribune will be produced through Paxton Media Indiana-Michigan group’s regional hub at the Herald-Palladium in St. Joseph where the newspaper is currently printed.
“Due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic we had to make the difficult decision to determine how to publish the South Haven Tribune cost-efficiently while continuing to provide local news coverage in the South Haven area,” said Tribune editor and general manager Becky Kark.
“In examining the best ways to do so, we decided it would be most cost-efficient to close the office at 308 Kalamazoo St. Even before the pandemic, we received very little foot traffic into the office. It was no longer economically feasible to continue paying rent and utilities on an office that was being under-utilized. Many of our customers have already chosen to conduct business and send news releases by email, a trend is expected to continue.”
Although the decision has been made to close the office as of Oct. 1, the Tribune will continue to operate as it has been doing.
Area residents with news-related items can still call the Tribune at 269-637-1104 or email, news@southhaventribune.com. Circulation and advertising will still be conducted through the Tribune’s hub in St. Joseph. For circulation concerns, call 269-429-1396.
To place a classified ad, call 269-429-4484. To place a legal notice, email legals@pmginmi.com
People who wish to mail items to the Tribune can do so by sending their mail to the following address: South Haven Tribune ℅ The Herald-Palladium, 3450 Hollywood Rd. P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085.