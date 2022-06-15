CLYDE TWP. — A South Haven Township man, sought by police after making threats to a stranger near his home two weeks ago, has been apprehended.
Allegan County Sheriff's deputies took 34-year-old Benjamin Ewart into custody, Tuesday, at a campground in Clyde Township.
Deputies arrested Ewart, who was staying in a tent, after receiving an anonymous tip that he was at the campground, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. He was taken to Allegan County Jail.
Ewart, who has several outstanding criminal warrants, including one for felonious assault, was accused May 31, of possibly being armed with a gun while making threats to a stranger in the 16000 block of 77th Street in South Haven Township.
South Haven Police officers attempted to talk with Ewart following the incident, but he ran into his home and then took off toward a beach overlooking Lake Michigan.