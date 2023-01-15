South Haven city officials are not giving up hope of redeveloping a former factory site into an affordable housing complex.
Plans are still in the works for creating a 144-unit housing complex at the former Overton factory site at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Elkenburg Street, on the city’s southside. The Habitat Company of Chicago received the nod last year by the City Council to begin redevelopment of the site into a combination of apartments and town homes to help address the need for affordable housing in the South Haven area.
But city officials want to make sure the brownfield site will be suitable for residential purposes, according to Griffin Graham, assistant city manager.
That’s why the city is in the process of contracting with an environmental consulting firm in Kalamazoo to conduct further analysis of the site.
“The information collected from this assessment will help to build on previous assessment work, evaluate previously recognized environmental conditions that have not been fully evaluated, and further understand environmental site conditions in relation to the proposed redevelopment plans from The Habitat Company,” Graham said.
To make the second environmental assessment happen, city officials in November of 2022 worked with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to obtain a $50,000 grant to hire Envirologic Technologies Inc. of Kalamazoo to conduct an environmental assessment of the 6-acre Overton site. The latest assessment, which began in November of 2022 and will continue through this month, will determine the extent of contamination at the site.
It marks the second environmental assessment of the Overton site. The first took place in 2014 when the city acquired the Overton factory after the building’s owner, ELC Corp., defaulted on its loan. The city tore down the buildings, which were considered to be blighted, and did preliminary cleanup, including the removal of unlabeled drums that consisted mainly of non-hazardous materials, and an underground storage tank.
However, when the city announced plans to redevelop the site into an affordable housing complex, residents nearby began to question whether the site, given its background as an industrial site, should be used for residential purposes.
In a report reviewed earlier this past week by the city’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, Envirologic reported it had found two small underground storage tanks when conducting ground-penetrating radar in November. Further analysis of soil and groundwater is taking place this month.
“Previous investigations have not found volatile organic compounds on the property, however, based on the history of underground storage tank presence at the property, the soil and groundwater samples will be analyzed,” Envirologic staff members wrote in their sampling and analysis plan submitted to the city in November of 2022.
Although city officials hope the Overton site can be redeveloped for much-needed affordable housing, Graham said if results from the new environmental assessment indicate otherwise the city is willing to accept that.
“Should the proposed project not move forward, this information will still be beneficial and used to inform the future redevelopment of the Overton site,” he said.
In the meantime, The Habitat Company, which has redeveloped a number of brownfield sites throughout the Midwest into residential housing complexes, is proceeding with its plans to obtain tax credit funding through the Michigan Housing Development Authority to proceed with developing affordable dwellings at the Overton site.
“The Habitat Company submitted an application to MSHDA by the October 2022 deadline,” Graham said. “We expect to know more about next steps in the next month or so.”