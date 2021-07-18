Since the drowning of three swimmers in Lake Michigan last summer, due primarily to record-high water levels, South Haven Area Emergency Services has been steadily upgrading its efforts to help distressed swimmers.
The latest life-saving apparatus for SHAES is an underwater sonar search device for the department’s dive team, according to SHAES executive director Brandon Hinz.
The device comes courtesy of proceeds from SHAES’ recent drive-thru pancake breakfast that netter just over $3,000. The remaining cost for the device as well as custom-fitted life jackets and helmets was paid for through a $1,000 donation from Sturgis Bank and Trust Company and a $7,000 grant from the Hodgman Foundation of South Haven. The foundation, created by Don and Carole Hodgman regularly funds projects that help the South Haven area community.
The Sturgis gift came in a unique way, according to Hinz. Each month the bank hosts a “Jean Day.” All of the employees at its branches are encouraged to participate by wearing jeans in exchange for making a contribution to a worthy cause. This month the employees at the South Haven branches selected SHAES. The bank matched the employees’ contribution.
In addition to acquiring the sonar device, SHAES, with the generous contributions from Sturgis Bank and the Hodgmans was able to purchase custom-fit life jackets and helmets for its fulltime staff. The jackets will be worn by responding on-duty staff in an effort to reduce the time needed to facilitate the start of a rescue. The department is also improving its accountability system at water rescue scenes, according to Hinz.
“With each staff member having his/her own jacket they’ll be able to react to a water emergency more quickly because they’ll arrive on-scene wearing the jacket. Previously they donned jackets stored in the vehicles. It took precious seconds for them to properly put it on in the past,” Hinz said.
The balance of the funds will be used for future maintenance on the sonar, our drones and replacement life jackets.
SHAES earlier this summer expanded its drone capabilities for water-rescue and other emergency scenes. A year ago the department equipped its paid-on-call staff with life jackets and throw-devices to be carried in the responder’s personal vehicles. The department also recently increased the size of its dive team staff.
SHAES is also supporting a City of South Haven initiative aimed at better communication with the public regarding city beach conditions through a texting system. The public can sign up to receive text messages thru BEACHES at 888777. As of last week, 1,250 people have signed up for the free service.
Several other groups are helping to spread the word about water safety in Lake Michigan, especially to visitors. Bronson-Safe Kids, the South Haven Visitors Bureau and Apple Insurance are three groups that have put together materials to distribute throughout the community that encourage respect for Lake Michigan’s water and waves.