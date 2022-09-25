South Haven Area Emergency Services has named a new training officer. The authority has promoted Shawn Smith to the new position. Smith has been a SHAES firefighter/paramedic since 2010, first in a paid-on-call capacity and for 12 years as a career member. He has been actively engaged in training, notably as the department’s Medical Control Liaison.
“We are excited about this position and the benefits Shawn will bring to our department and the community,” said SHAES Executive Director Brandon Hinz.
Smith will be in charge of coordinating training for all aspects of the department, maintaining EMS and fire records for SHAES personnel, ensuring compliance with State of Michigan regulations, facilitating continuing education for members and onboarding new career and paid-on-call personnel.
In other SHAES news, five deceased South Haven firefighters who served a combined 118 years, were honored Saturday, Sept. 17, when their names were added to the memorial wall of the Michigan State Firemen’s Association in Roscommon.
Every year on the third Saturday in September, firefighters from across the state and their families gather to remember the men and women of the Michigan Fire Service. The centerpiece of the site is a 12-foot bronze firefighter statue depicting a firefighter carrying a child to safety.
The South Haven area firefighters honored, their years of service and the departments they served follow: Edward W. Bierhalter, 22 years, South Haven Fire Department (SHFD); David L. Henry, 36 years, SHFD and SHAES; Thomas E. Leva, 25 years, SHFD and SHAES; Jack C. McCloughan, 16 years, SHFD; and Patricia A. Quinn, 19 years, Covert Fire Department and SHAES.
“Service to our community has always been of utmost importance for our members, past and present,” Hinz said. “I was privileged to know all of the members added to The Wall this year, extremely privileged to serve with some. All of those years of service represent many sleepless nights, early mornings, missed dinners, missed holidays. Honoring these members is a small token of our appreciation for their service.”