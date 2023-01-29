A grant from a South Haven area industry is allowing South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) to upgrade the equipment that would be needed for confined space rescues.
The New Covert Generating Facility grant totaling $5,000 has allowed for the purchase of seven sets of harnesses and seven 200-foot-long ropes for the department, according to SHAES Firefighter/Paramedic Zachary Kenreich, who spearheaded the effort to replace existing out-dated equipment and expand the department’s capabilities.
The New Covert Generating Facility in Covert Township is a natural gas-fired, combined-cycle plant. SHAES would be one of the mutual aid responders should an emergency requiring confined space rescues occur.
“These harnesses can be donned much more quickly than the ones we had previously,” Kenreich said. The ropes will also be used in water rescues, according to Kenreich, who gave credit to New Covert plant manager Ken Tomaski for facilitating the grant.