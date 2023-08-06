The Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company, a touring company based in West Michigan, will bring its production of Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” at 3 p.m., Aug. 13, to Inisfree Estate in Pullman.
Katherine Mayberry, executive director of Pigeon Creek says, “This will be our second time performing at Innisfree. The beautiful barn space looks just like the indoor theatres of Shakespeare’s time, and is a fantastic venue to see a play.”
The Comedy of Errors is directed by David Little, a theater professor from Ball State University in Indiana.
The play follows two sets of identical twins, separated as infants, who turn up in the same place years later, and cause many comedic confusions. Pigeon Creek’s performance style is fast-paced, bringing Shakespeare to life for both Shakespeare lovers and those new to his plays, according to Mayberry.
Tickets to the performance are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at www.pcshake speare.com/onstage. For questions regarding the play, call Pigeon Creek at 616-566-4758. Inisfree Estate is located at 1073 62nd S. in Pullman, north of South Haven.