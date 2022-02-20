South Haven Garden Club joined forces with Spectrum Health Caring Circle and Family Dollar this past week to make Valentine's Day brighter for Hospice patients in the South Haven area. Garden Club members dressed up their weekly floral bouquets with bows and hand-crafted cards and also provided Amaryllis plants to Hospice patients, while Family Dollar provided holiday balloons. Garden Club Lisa Stegall even provided a raspberry cheesecake on behalf of the organization to members of the South Haven Police Department. The two Garden Club members shown with the flowers are Becky Berry (left) and Carol Ellenwood.