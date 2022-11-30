Sunny skies and 50-degree temperatures brought an influx of holiday shoppers to downtown South Haven for Black Friday and Small Business Sunday sales, Nov. 26-27, prompting local merchants to hope for a prosperous end to 2022.
Many downtown businesses advertised special promotions and discounts to lure customers. It appeared to have paid off.
"It's going good," said Jarrett Esman, manager of SoHa Surf Shop on Phoenix St., in an interview Saturday afternoon. SoHa Surf Shop advertised discounts of up to 50 percent on various goods during Black Friday, which appeared to pay off. "Black Friday was more hectic than Small Business Saturday, so the weekend has been good to us," Esman said.
Another shop owner, Greg Scholl of Phoenix Street Records, also noted an infux of shoppers on Black Friday - typically a day where shoppers head to bigger towns for their large shopping centers and malls.
"I had a good day on Black Friday," Scholl said in an interview on Saturday. He attributed the increased traffic on Friday to the Holiday in the Park celebration that took place late afternoon and included the Santa Paws parade, photos with Santa, and the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at city hall.
"I think that drew a lot of people into downtown," he said.
And yet, shoppers were still attracted Saturday to the downtown to shop and eat for Small Business Saturday.
Emily, Cathy and Hannah Knouse from Indiana were three such shoppers.
"We're in town for the holidays," Emily said. "We knew South Haven has fun and unique stuff in their shops. There's small shops here that have better merchandise than the big malls."
Kimberly Cojocar of Macomb and her daughters Casey and Corey were also in South Haven for the day on Saturday.
They wanted to participate in Small Business Saturday in a small town, such as South Haven.
"We found South Haven by accident," Kimberly said. It didn't take them long, however, to find Christmas gifts at Glik's apparel shop.
"We got a lot of clothes for Christmas," Kimberly said, regarding her two daughters.
Glik's was quite busy on Saturday. At approximately 2 p.m., more than a dozen shoppers were inside the shop on Phoenix St., perusing items. "We are doing good," noted clerk Summer Leadingham. "This isn't the busiest that we have been today."
Small Business Saturday attracted its fair share of visitors to South Haven, but also local residents, such as Annie Brown, who wanted to buy some unique gifts for family and relatives.
"We live in South Haven and love supporting our downtown merchants," she said. "They are such an important part of this town."
Paula Marcoux, another South Haven resident, agreed.
"Our family owns restaurants in the downtown," she said, regarding Phoenix Street Cafe and Cafe Julia. "When we first came to this town, we didn't know anyone. People were very supportive and came to our restaurants. I support these businesses. They support us."
Small Business Saturday was originally started in 2010 by American Express and co-sponsored by the Small Business Administration as a way to promote small town businesses during the holiday season.
This year, several surveys published in Forbes Magazine indicated up to 59 percent of shoppers planned to visit local shops during Small Business Saturday to either purchase holiday gifts or eat at restaurants. The survey conducted by Bankrate.com showed 59 percent of respondents planned to shop during Small Business Saturday, while a survey by Teneo on behalf of Kabbage by American Express, indicated that 53 percent of respondents showed interest in shopping locally during the holiday season.