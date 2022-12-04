As a change in control looms for the state Senate, it is uncertain whether they will take up a short-term rental bill in the upcoming lame duck session.
Currently, the state Senate is not scheduled to vote on the short-term rental bill, although that could change, a staff member for Sen. Kim LaSata told The Herald-Palladium.
MI HB4722 would prohibit local governments from banning short-term rentals and prevent them from restricting the percentage of short-term rentals below 30 percent of the existing residential dwellings in the municipality.
It would allow municipalities to regulate noise, advertising and traffic, as well as conduct inspections of rental properties.
The bill was referred to the Committee of the Whole on Oct. 11. It passed the state House of Representatives last year on Oct. 27, 2021. The Committee of the Whole includes the entire Senate membership, but operates as a deliberative body to debate and consider bills to be voted on.
“There’s still a window, and there’s still a lot to be worked out,” said state Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton.
The Republican doesn’t think there will many days in session and doesn’t know if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will support the bill. However, Nesbitt said there’s bipartisan support for the bill, raising the possibility of it reappearing in the next Democrat-controlled Legislature.
“This is necessary to provide a statewide definition on short-term rentals,” he said.
Certain municipalities have gone too far by effectively banning short-term rentals and impeded on property rights, Nesbitt argued. He pointed to the municipalities’ continued ability to regulate noise and other nuisance concerns.
“Part of the challenge that’s out there is that some of the statewide organizations that are representing local governments are misrepresenting what (the municipalities) would be able to do and what they wouldn’t be able to do,” he said.
LaSata, R-Niles, said she remains opposed to the bill as written.
“There has to be some changes that would allow for more local control,” she said.
LaSata said residents have the obligation to look out for their neighbors’ interests, as well as their own.
“I’m not against short-term rentals. I would just like to see both sides work together and figure this out,” LaSata said.
A number of cities and townships in Southwest Michigan have voiced their opposition to the bill, and in October, the Bridgman City Council planned to send a letter to Whitmer, asking that she veto the bill. South Haven city officials also have sent a letter to the governor, opposing the bill, according to City Manager Kate Hosier.
In the city of St. Joseph, officials told The HP the number of short-term rentals could increase from 57 to 1,400 if the bill were passed. In South Haven’s case, the city currently limits short-term rentals to a 1-to-4 ratio. If the state legislation were to pass, the number of rentals would be increased to 30 percent, which would be higher than what the city allows through its short-term rental ordinance.