A humorous look back at the 1970s will be relived during the next upcoming performance of the South Haven Theatre Series.
Pat Hazell will present “The Wonder Bread Years” at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19 at Listiak Auditorium of South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St.
The show is a fast-paced production that gracefully walks the line between standup and theater. From sitting at the kids table to riding in the way-back of the Country Squire Wagon, “The Wonder Bread Years” is a comic bullseye for Baby Boomers, according to the South Haven Theatre Series news release. Jerry Seinfeld calls it “Milk-snorting funny!” and the Los Angeles Times boasts “Pure Unpasteurized Nostalgia.”
Showtime declared Pat Hazell as one of the five funniest people in America. His 25 years of experience as a writer, producer and director have made him a go-to guy for new American theater. He is one of the original writers for NBC’s Seinfeld Show, a Tonight Show veteran, a critically acclaimed playwright and a contributing commentator to National Public Radio.
As a playwright, Hazell’s first endeavor, “Bunk Bed Brothers,” was optioned by Columbia Pictures, then gained the attention of the TV industry and was filmed as the sit-com, American Pie, for NBC. Hazell’s signature work, “The Wonder Bread Years,” a salute to the baby-boomer generation, aired on PBS where they referred to Hazell as “America’s Foremost Pop Culture Anthropologist”.
Tickets for the show are $15 each, with students free of charge, and can be purchased either at the door or online at www.south haventheatreseries.org.