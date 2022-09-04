Older adults in Van Buren, Berrien and Cass counties can begin to sign up to have their leaves raked later this fall as part of United Way of Southwest Michigan’s 12th annual “Rake A Difference.” Volunteers are also needed for the event.
On Thursday, Nov. 10, hundreds of area volunteers, working as teams, will help seniors in Southwest Michigan rake and bag leaves and clean gutters as part of United Way’s 12th annual “Rake A Difference” event.
The service is free of charge and serves seniors, age 60 and older, who can’t physically perform yard work and can’t afford to pay for services. Seniors are helped on a first-come, first-served basis, dependent on the number of volunteers available.
Before winter hits, raking leaves and cleaning out gutters is a vital step to ensuring spring snow melt does not cause water damage to home or lawn. Many area seniors try to accomplish this work on their own, putting them at risk for falls and serious injury. United Way of Southwest Michigan mobilizes the community to give them a helping hand in prepping for winter, according to Debbie Ramirez, volunteer engagement director for the United Way.
“There is great need for this volunteer service in our communities,” she said. “Raking leaves and cleaning gutters can be difficult, if not impossible, for many seniors, but with volunteer help, seniors can be ready for winter. Rake A Difference is a fun, team-building experience for many businesses, organizations, and other groups.”
Volunteers can sign up at volunteer.uwsm.org. Seniors can sign up by calling 269-932-3554. The deadline for volunteers to sign up is Oct. 14, and the last day for seniors to call is Sept. 30 (or until registration is full).
For more information and to sign up, visit uwsm.org/rake-a-difference.
United Way is grateful for the support of this year’s Rake A Difference sponsors: Major Sponsors – American Electric Power Foundation, Whirlpool Corp.; Gold Sponsors – French Paper Company, Kinexus Group, Silver Beach Pizza; Silver Sponsors – Midwest Energy & Communications, Sturgis Bank, United Federal Credit Union.