SISTER LAKES — A 60-year-old man from the Sister Lakes area faces a criminal misdemeanor charge after allegedly exposing himself to a mother and her daughter earlier this month.
William Husenita was arraigned Monday, Dec. 6 for aggravated indecent exposure in Seventh District Court in Paw Paw. He posted bail on a $25,000 cash/surety bond. His next date in court is Dec. 15 for a pre-exam conference.
Individuals convicted of aggravated indecent exposure could face up to a $2,000 fine and/or a sentence of up to two years, according to Michigan law.
The criminal charge stems from an incident that occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at a laundromat in the 66000 block of 95th Avenue in Keeler Township, according to a news release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint that a man had exposed himself and was masturbating in front of the 46-year-old mother and her 11-year-old daughter. Security camera footage provided by the laundromat manager showed the suspect doing so while looking in the direction of the daughter before being caught and verbally confronted by the mother. The laundromat video also showed the suspect’s vehicle plates when he got in his car and left the scene.
Deputies contacted the suspect at his residence and obtained a confession. It was later found the suspect had pleaded guilty in 2013 to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person – obscene conduct, in Berrien County.